Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.585-2.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.56 EPS.

CDNS traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,125. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

