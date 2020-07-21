Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.585-2.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,125. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $104.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

