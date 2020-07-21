Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. 13,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

