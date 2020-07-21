Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 250,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,803. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

