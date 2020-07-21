Cairn Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. 56,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,981. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

