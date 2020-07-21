Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

TGT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.25. 122,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

