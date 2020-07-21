Cairn Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $877,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in 3M by 3,725.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 127,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

