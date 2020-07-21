Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 27,425 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 110,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,265. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.252 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

