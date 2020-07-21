Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,952.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.98. 1,144,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

