Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,525 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 1,243,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,489,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.