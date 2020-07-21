Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.