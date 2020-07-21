Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,103,000 after buying an additional 65,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,827,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

