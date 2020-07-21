Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Booking comprises 2.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Booking by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,711.58. 18,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,673.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,653.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

