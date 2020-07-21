Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

