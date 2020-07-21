Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.03). Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,567. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.