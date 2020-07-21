Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $8,131.50 and $8.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01850249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

