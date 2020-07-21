Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $168.19. 224,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,292. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $168.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

