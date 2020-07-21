Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $39.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 17.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $39,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,247,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,460,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.