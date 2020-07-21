Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $77.73. 4,364,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

