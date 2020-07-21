Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 121.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TheStreet upgraded Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 683,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

