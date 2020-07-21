Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

CVX stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,969,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,577,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

