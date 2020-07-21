Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,212 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 787,870 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,352,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,586,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.30. 1,858,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,739. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.