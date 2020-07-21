Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes $5.66 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

