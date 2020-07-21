Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 3,259,688 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $262,000,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $707.19.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $142.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,643.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,697,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,801,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $304.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,846.07 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,126.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

