Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $83.12. 1,760,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

