Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Boosted by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.82. The company had a trading volume of 416,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.88 and a 200 day moving average of $249.69. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.91.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

