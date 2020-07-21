Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. 16,613,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

