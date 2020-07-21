Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 16,613,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

