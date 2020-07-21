Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

NYSE KO traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,613,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.