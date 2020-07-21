Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Decreased by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

CTSH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

