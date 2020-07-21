CoinUs Trading Up 41.6% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $267,517.99 and $350.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.