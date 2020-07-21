Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. 232,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,529. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

