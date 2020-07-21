Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $6,884,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

