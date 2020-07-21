Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 152,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

