Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

