Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,343,922,467 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

