Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 7th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $329.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.85 and its 200 day moving average is $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

