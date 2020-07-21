Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 327.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.51. 1,863,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $329.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

