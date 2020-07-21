Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 2,252 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,830,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,838. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

