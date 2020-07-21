Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.37. 1,789,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,493. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

