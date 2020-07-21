Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 1,138 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $198.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average is $186.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

