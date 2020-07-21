Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 5,579 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,528,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. 1,486,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,978. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.