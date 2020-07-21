Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 5,579 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,528,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. 1,486,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,978. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.