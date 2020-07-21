Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

