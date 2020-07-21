Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,867,000 after acquiring an additional 551,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,864,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

