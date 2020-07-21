Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $177.39. 2,885,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,673. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.