Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $3.50 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

