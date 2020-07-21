Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.90. 3,684,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

