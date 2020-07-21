Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $8.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.37. 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

