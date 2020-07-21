Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

