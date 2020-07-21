Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 3,285 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.58. 61,054,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,059,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.